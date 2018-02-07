Search underway for Aventura TD Bank robber

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Federal authorities are looking for an man who, they said, robbed a bank in Aventura at gunpoint, Wednesday afternoon, and is believed to have targeted another bank earlier this week.

According to the FBI, the subject entered the TD Bank located along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 203rd Street, just before 1 p.m.

Officials said the robber displayed a weapon and demanded money from a bank employee before taking off and running to a nearby Shell gas station. He jumped into a waiting green Jeep Cherokee with two other people inside that sped away from the scene.

There were customers inside the bank at the time of the robbery, but no one got hurt.

Officials believe the same man robbed another bank in Hollywood on Tuesday.

If you have any information on either robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

