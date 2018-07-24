AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a man who robbed a bank in Aventura.

Surveillance stills released by the FBI show the subject wearing a black hoodie inside the Capital Bank branch near Northeast 203rd Street and 29th Place, Monday, at around 3:50 p.m.

The robber is seen using a multicolored umbrella to hide his identity before going into the bank and demanding money from a teller.

Officials said he fled with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were customers inside the bank, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

