Search underway for assailant in Little Havana hammer attack

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, then said, attacked another with a hammer in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Southwest Eighth Avenue and First Street, Saturday morning.

Officials said the victim called police at around 6 a.m. and told them he was assaulted by a white male.

7News cameras captured a bloody hammer left at the scene.

Witness Carlos Hernandez said he saw the two men fighting before one of them broke away and went to his vehicle.

“The guy went back to the truck and came back, parked the truck right here and came and hit the guy with the hammer in the head,” he said, “and the [victim] took the hammer away from the guy and threw it on the floor.”

The subject remains at large.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

