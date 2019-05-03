Search underway for arsonist in fire at Pembroke Pines chiropractor’s office

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the man who, they said, broke into a chiropractor’s office in Pembroke Pines and set fire to it.

Grainy surveillance video captured the subject walking toward the Oceans Breeze Chiromed LLC, a clinic located in a shopping plaza along University Drive, near Pines Boulevard, early Friday morning.

The security footage shows the perpetrator smashing the glass door and ducking into the clinic. Less than 10 seconds later, a flash is seen, followed by smoke billowing out of the entrance door and what appears to be flames inside the office.

The subject is then seen running toward a waiting car and taking off.

Pembroke Pines Police said they received a call about the fire just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze before it spread to neighboring businesses in the strip mall.

Investigators initially thought an electrical problem caused the fire, but after seeing the surveillance video, it’s clear arson is their focus.

If you have any information on this arson case, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.