Search underway for armed robber in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released security video in hopes of finding a man behind an armed robbery in Oakland Park.

Officials said the gunman took off with money from the Loren Food Mart near Northwest 38th Street and Powerline Road on Nov. 21.

Despite an attempt to conceal his face with a bandanna, the gunman could be seen clearly in the video demanding cash from the register and discharging a weapon.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.