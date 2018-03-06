MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for one of three men who, they said, robbed three victims at gunpoint in a parking lot at Barry University.

According to Miami Shores Police, the victims were outside their vehicles at the parking lot when a driver in an Acura SUV parked a few spaces away from them.

Investigators said the subject pulled out a handgun from his waist and pointed it at the victims while a second subject grabbed a necklace, wallet and cellphone from two of the victims, Feb. 25.

About 15 minutes after the robbery, police said, the armed subject was later captured on surveillance video at a Shell gas station.

Police are searching for a 2017 or 2018 silver Acura MDX.

If you have any information about this robbery or the armed subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

