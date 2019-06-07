Search underway for armed man in 2018 Fort Lauderdale convenience store robberies

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have stepped up their search for a man who, they said, robbed several convenience stores at gunpoint in 2018.

Surveillance video captured the man jumping the counter at a Kwik Stop near Northeast 20th Avenue and East Commercial Boulevard, May 20.

The footage shows the robber holding down the clerk at gunpoint as he cleans out the register.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for five additional robberies between May and October, including Chevron and Marathon gas stations along North Federal Highway.

If you have information on these armed robberies or can identify the man involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

