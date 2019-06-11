Search underway for armed carjackers in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two armed carjackers after shots were fired at officers in Opa-locka.

Opa-locka Police reached out to Miami-Dade Police Department’s Robbery Intervention Detail after two armed carjackers stole a white Toyota Corolla, around 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

MDPD officers eventually spotted the vehicle in the area of Northwest 152nd Street and 18th Avenue.

That’s when, police said, the two subjects inside the vehicle fired shots at officers.

“Miami-Dade tried to initiate a traffic stop here around [Northwest] 152nd [Street] and 18th Avenue,” said Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson. “They tried to initiate the traffic stop. The subjects within that vehicle then actually fired several shots at the detectives while they were trying to initiate the stop.”

A perimeter has been set up for the active search of the subjects, who bailed out and left the vehicle behind at the scene.

“They fled the vehicle, and now we have the perimeter set up to try to locate those two subjects,” said Dobson. “They were able to get out the vehicle and run away from the vehicle. The same vehicle that was taken from the victim earlier today here in Opa-locka.”

Police are asking residents in the area from Northwest 151st Street to 153rd Street and 18th Avenue to 22nd Avenue to stay indoors while they search for the subjects.

The men are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Miami Gardens Police are also assisting in the search.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

