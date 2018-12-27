Search underway for armed carjackers in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two armed men stole a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units were dispatched to the scene along Northwest 86th Terrace and 19th Avenue, just after 4 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said a pair of gunmen stole a white 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK 320 with tag number KDID58.

7News cameras were rolling as officers spoke to a victim who was holding what appeared to be an ice pack to their face.

The road remains roped off as investigators gather details and interview the victim.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Police continue to search for the subjects.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

