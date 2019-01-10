Search underway for armed carjackers in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police are searching for two armed carjackers who targeted a couple at a gas station.

The carjacking occurred at a popular 7-Eleven in the area of A1A just north of Hallandale Beach Boulevard on Dec. 27.

The two victims were driving a dark colored sports car, possibly a Bentley.

Police said the crooks approached the passenger side of the car and had the female exit the vehicle before having the man leave, who was the driver.

Surveillance video shows the carjackers arriving in a mid-sized red SUV.

The subjects are then seen on surveillance video driving the victim’s car away.

The two victims did not suffer any injuries.

Officers believe the carjackers produced two guns before taking the victim’s car.

If you have any information on this carjacking, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

