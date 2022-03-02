HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old man who went missing in Homestead.

According to Homestead Police, Ramon Padilla was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Northwest Fourth Street in Homestead around 5:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Padilla stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weights around 175 pounds.

He was last seen wearing dark colored pants and a gray shirt.

Padilla also suffers from early stages of dementia.

The Homestead Police Department is requesting that anyone who has knowledge of his whereabouts or has seen Mr. Padilla to contact their local police department or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

