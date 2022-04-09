MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 77-year-old man who went missing in Miami.

Leopold Paul was last seen near the Overtown City area around 7:30 a.m., Saturday.

He stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, has salt/ pepper hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a long sleeve collard checkered green/yellow shirt, blue and white shorts, and burgundy Nike shoes.

According to City of Miami Police, Paul has Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information regarding Paul’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective R. Obas or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

