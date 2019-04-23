Search underway for 3 men involved in Miami Beach armed carjacking

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three men involved in a Miami Beach armed carjacking.

Miami Beach Police responded to a parking lot outside of a Walgreens on the 6700 block of Collins Avenue just after 4 a.m., Tuesday.

Officials said three men approached a white convertible BMW where a male and female were sitting with the top down.

The two victims were ordered out of the car at gunpoint before the man was punched by one of the suspected armed carjackers.

The three carjackers took off with the victim’s vehicle that had the female victim’s purse and phone still inside.

“I mean to be honest, man, it’s kind of hair-raising because I always park my car here, so it’s good to know,” said Jose Cisneros, a resident of the area. “I was actually here last night, and I saw some weird, suspicious activity but didn’t think twice about it. Next night, you know, somebody’s car robbed. I mean, that’s not cool — with guns.”

Officials were able to locate the BMW shortly after in the area of 50th Street and Alton Road.

The men led police on a pursuit. They were last seen in the City of Miami in the area of Northwest 79th Street and 109th Street.

If you have any information on this armed carjacking, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

