Search underway for 3 in distraction theft at Oakland Park Flea Market

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding two women and a man in connection to a distraction theft at a jewelry store in Oakland Park.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives, the trio targeted Zeina Jewelry at the Oakland Park Flea Market, Sept. 8.

Investigators said the women distracted a worker while the man grabbed a cross from the jewelry box and slid it into his pocket.

Officials said the trio then walked out of the premises.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

