Search underway for 3 in Aventura Sprint store burglary

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for three young men who broke into a Sprint store in Aventura and took off with merchandise.

Aventura Police released surveillance stills from Friday morning’s break-in at the business located near Northeast 178th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Investigators said the trio smashed the entrance door before making their way inside and ransacking the store, at around 3 a.m.

The photos show the crooks wearing hoodies and red gloves, as they stole merchandise from the sales floor and rummaged through a storage locker in a back room.

Police said the burglary was done in a few minutes.

Employees spent most of the day Friday cleaning up the mess the perpetrators left behind.

The burglary took place nearly two weeks after a man was captured on surveillance video breaking into a Sprint store in Davie and a T-Mobile store in Weston. In both break-ins, the thief smashed through the front door.

“Everything is on the floor, like there’s glass all over everywhere outside. Inside, this entire wall was on the floor,” said Mario Andrade, the assistant manager at the T-Mobile store. “Phones were broken, one of the tablets was broken.”

Investigators have not specified whether the three burglaries are connected.

If you have any information on this vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.