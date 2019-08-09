Search underway for 2nd man accused of sexual battery in Little Havana, unrelated to ongoing case

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking the public’s help in finding a man responsible for committing sexual battery against a woman in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood that, investigators said, took place just over a week after another woman was targeted blocks away but is not related to the prior case.

According to City of Miami Police, the subject approached the victim in the area of Southwest 10th Avenue and Second Street, Aug. 2.

The subject depicted down below is believed to be involved in a sexual battery incident and is wanted for questioning. Anyone with information is urged to contact us at 305-579–6111 or if you wish to remain anonymous @CrimeStopper305 . pic.twitter.com/1UH1JFK533 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 10, 2019

Detectives said video from a surveillance camera in the area of Little Havana Net captured the man in the more recent case. He appears to have a thin to medium build, dark hair and probably facial hair.

Back in July 24, police said, another man knocked on a woman’s apartment in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Eighth Street, near Domino Park.

“That subject barged in behind her, forced his way inside of her home and that’s where he committed a sexual assault on that victim,” said City of Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Fear has gripped area residents since the attacks. Some said the incidents have taken away their sense of security.

“That’s terrifying. I’m scared,” said resident Lily Beckmann.

Police indicated the incidents are not related.

Friday morning, officers went door to door near the apartment building where the victim in the July 24 incident lives to hand out flyers and warn residents to keep an eye out for that subject.

Police said the man in the July 24 incident stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 165 pounds and is believed to be about 27 years old.

If you have any information on either incident or on either man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

