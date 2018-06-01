Search underway for 2 suspected of posing as Coconut Creek cops

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for two men suspected of posing as police officers outside of a Publix supermarket in Coconut Creek.

According to Coconut Creek Police, the subjects approached a 24-year-old man as he was walking home from the Publix along the 4700 block of Hillsboro Boulevard, Thursday night.

The victim told detectives two males dressed all in black got out of a black Crown Victoria with blacked out windows, a spot light and a push bar on the front bumper.

The victim said one of the subjects frisked him and then took his photo ID card. He said they then checked the ID inside of the Crown Victoria, gave it back to him and told him he could go.

When the victim asked for the duo’s names and badge numbers, he said they refused to give the information to him.

Officials said the subjects stand around 5 feet 10 inches tall and have a medium build. They were wearing black vests and duty holsters at the time of the incident.

Coconut Creek Police officials indicated the department does not use any unmarked black Crown Victorias at this time. Moreover, officers are required to provide their names and badge numbers when asked, whether in uniform or working in plain clothes.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information about these men’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

