Search underway for 2 missing South Florida teens believed to have run away together

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two missing South Florida teens.

The search is on for 13-year-old Leilani Sanchez and Brian Sanchez, whose age was not disclosed.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Leilani’s mother, Ana Florez-Chang, called police to report her daughter missing Friday. Officers said Florez-Chang was called by Brian’s family who told her that Brian was also missing.

Leilani and Brian are both in a relationship.

Police determined that Brian left his home in Miami-Dade and drove his father’s 2016 silver Honda Odyssey early Friday morning and went to Pembroke Pines where they believe he picked up Leilani at around 3 a.m.

The Honda Odyssey that Brian and Leilani are driving has a Sunpass transponder, and toll information shows they were last in the area of Leesburg, Florida at 6:19 a.m. The vehicle has a Florida license plate with the tag number ETX-F36.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, send an email to tips@ppines.com, or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-494-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.