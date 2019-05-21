Search underway for 2 in Fort Lauderdale box truck theft

Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two burglars who stole a box truck from a business in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video shows a dark colored pickup truck pulling into the parking lot of the business, located near Northwest 35th Avenue and 53rd Street back in April.

One the masked subjects is seen getting in the box truck and driving off with it.

Police said the truck was last seen in Hialeah.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.