WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two thieves who were caught on camera stealing a car at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston.

Surveillance video captured an SUV parking at the hospital in Weston, May 11. One of the subjects is seen approaching a car before he breaks in.

Moments later, he could be seen driving away in the vehicle in one direction as the SUV left in another.

The stolen car was later recovered.

If you have any information about the thieves or their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

