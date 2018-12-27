Search underway for 2 car burglars in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A search is underway for two crooks suspected of being responsible for a string of car burglaries in West Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured one of the burglars rummaging inside a woman’s car for valuables on Coral Way near 148th Court, Thursday.

The other man could be seen in the video serving as a lookout.

The victim said she believes the same duo has been breaking into vehicles all over the neighborhood.

“We’ve been having car break-ins for the past year or so, more or less, and it’s just getting more and more frequent, and it’s the whole block,” said victim Zunnette Artiaga. “It’s really upsetting that you wake up in the morning, and you feel violated when you get to your car and you see that your glasses are missing or your makeup, and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.