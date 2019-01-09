Search underway for 2 armed carjackers in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Federal investigators are searching for two robbers on the run after they reportedly carjacked a vehicle at gunpoint in Tamarac.

Officials said the carjacking took place near Commercial Boulevard and Mainland Drive, around 2 p.m., Monday.

According to police, the two masked men forced the victim out of a silver Toyota Camry at gunpoint before taking off in the vehicle.

Surveillance cameras captured the men in a black SUV following the victim’s vehicle as it was driven out of a parking lot.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

