DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help locating two thieves who stole credit cards from an unlocked car in Plantation, then tried to use them at a Publix supermarket.

Surveillance video captured a woman who, investigators said, was one of the subjects attempting to use the stolen credit cards at the grocery store, located near Pine Island Road and State Road 84 in Davie, June 28.

According to Plantation Police, the duo stole the victim’s purse, which contained the credit cards, from her unlocked vehicle outside of a day care.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

