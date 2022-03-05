MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who went missing in the Allapattah area.
Dan Wilson was last seen wearing a black jacket with gray shorts.
Wilson stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs around 138 pounds.
Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Miami Police Department at (305) 579-6111, or the Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300.
