DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Doral.

Victoria Riera was last seen inside her community around 9 p.m., Sunday.

According to City of Doral Police, the teen is a habitual runaway.

Riera stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black leggings and gray sandals, ==.

Anyone with information regarding Riera’s whereabouts is asked to contact GIU Detective K. Bienvenu at 305-593-6699 ext. 2603.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.