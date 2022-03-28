MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing in Miami Shores.

Jordi Cabezas-Herrera disappeared from the Optimist Park Farmer’s Market near Northeast Second Avenue and 93rd Street, Sunday.

He stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Cabezas-Herrera was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt, a USA themed short pants and brown sandals.

Anyone with any information regarding the missing teen is urged to call police.

