Search underway for 12-year-old Florida Keys girl missing for over 2 weeks

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Search is underway for a 12-year-old Florida Keys girl who has been missing for over two weeks.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is searching for 12-year-old Jaselle Diaz.

Please Share!

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Jaselle Diaz, last seen in the area of the 2900 block of Seidenberg Avenue in Key West, Florida. If you have any information, please contact the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1000 or 911. pic.twitter.com/dkQIBS9R2X — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 2, 2020

Officials said Diaz was last seen in the area of the 2900 block of Seidenberg Avenue in Key West, and has been missing since Nov. 16.

Diaz stands 5 feet, 5 inches with red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Ky West Police at 305-809-1000 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.