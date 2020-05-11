Search underway for 11-year-old Florida boy who went missing over weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for an 11-year-old Jacksonville boy who went missing over the weekend.

A missing child alert was issued for 11-year-old Keavon Washington.

PLEASE SHARE! Florida MISSING CHILD Alert for 11yo black male Keavon Washington, 4'10", 135 lbs., last seen 1600 block of West 45th St, Jacksonville. May be in the Jax or Gainesville areas. Contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911. #FLMissingChild pic.twitter.com/y6DyyGdyaZ — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 10, 2020

Keavon was last seen in the area of the 1600 block of West 45th Street in Jacksonville on Saturday.

Keavon has close-cropped black hair and stands 4 feet, 10 inches tall.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, he may be in the Jacksonville or Gainesville areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911.

