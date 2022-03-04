NEAR BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials have suspended their search for a plane that disappeared near the Florida Keys.

Investigators said the aircraft had a couple on board and took off Sunday from Fort Lauderdale.

The sister of Alexandra Tufo, one of the people on the flight, told 7News that Coast Guard divers found the plane’s tail and wing in the open ocean near the original search area, 15 miles north of Big Pine Key.

Tufo and her boyfriend have not been found.

The Federal Aviation Administration first alerted local authorities on Tuesday that the single-engine plane went missing.

According to flight records, Tufo’s boyfriend received his pilot’s license in January.

Due to weather conditions, the recovery mission will continue on Tuesday.

