DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Crews have suspended search-and-rescue efforts for a diver who went missing near Daytona Beach.

Lawyer Jim Evans was reported missing during a diving trip about 30 miles east of Daytona Beach on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local authorities were involved in the search.

Authorities said Evan’s buoys were found floating in the area where the diver was last seen.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage swimsuit.

The Coast Guard and other agencies searched nearly 5,300 square miles for 100 search hours.

