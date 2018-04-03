Search on for Miami Gardens homicide subject

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens police are asking for your help in identifying a person in reference to a homicide.

Police described the subject as a black male, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches, and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a thin horizontal stripe on the front and a thin vertical stripe down the center back, with black pants and black sneakers with white soles.

The incident occurred on Feb. 15, near the 2300 Block of Northwest 179th Street in Miami Gardens.

Police say Thaddeus Biglow and a friend went to the Ocean Gas Station at 2210 NW 183rd Street at around 2:00 a.m. As they were walking back to the friend’s residence, police say two subjects, one armed with a gun, confronted them. As they attempted to flee, Biglow was shot. Police pronounced Biglow dead on the scene.

The vehicle police describe is an older model gold/tan Hyundai Sonata, with damage or a large dent on the left side driver and rear passenger doors.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Gardens Police at (305) 474-1560 or (786) 261-9779. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

