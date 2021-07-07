SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue workers at the site of a collapsed condo building in Surfside have shifted from a rescue effort to a recovery effort as hopes of finding survivors have dwindled.

According to the Associated Press, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told families on Wednesday that after searching all areas of debris, they have concluded that it will now be next to impossible to find people alive.

“I have not seen it as busy as it is since the first day I was here,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

Workers pulled an additional 10 victims from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building overnight. The confirmed number of dead now stands at 46, two weeks after the collapse.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed the discoveries during a media conference at 11 a.m.

“Since our last briefing, the USAR teams recovered an additional 10 victims, bringing the total confirmed deaths to 46,” she said. “Thirty-two of these victims have been identified and next of kin notifications have been made.”

Levine Cava also said 200 people have been accounted for, while 94 remain unaccounted for.

The discovery is also the highest number of bodies found in a day.

By Wednesday afternoon, police identified 86-year-old Graciela Cattarossi, 89-year-old Gino Cattarossi and 80-year-old Simon Segal as three of the victims who were found on Tuesday.

At one point during the media briefing, Levine Cava had to hold back tears before she stepped away from the podium.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava walks away from the news conference this morning, as she is overcome with emotion. For 14 days she has announced one death after another. 46 bodies have been pulled from the rubble in Surfside, dozens are still missing. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/fClp2N4Cx1 — Andrew Scheinthal (@AScheinthalWSVN) July 7, 2021

Jadallah said the 10 victims recovered overnight Wednesday did not survive the initial collapse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said rescuers remain focused and hopeful in finding survivors.

“Spirits have always been moving in a positive direction of what we’re searching for, what our goal is,” he said.

When asked if anyone who has been recovered could have survived the initial collapse, Cominsky said, “No, we have not.”

Despite not finding any new void spaces where survivors could possibly be found alive, the demolition on Sunday helped in rescue efforts.

“The teams continue to make progress in the areas of the pile that were inaccessible prior to the demolition, and I’m glad to report that despite the difficult conditions, the teams experienced no injuries to the first responders,” said Levine Cava.

When officials were asked why the mission has not switched from rescue to recovery, they said the families have come to their own conclusions.

“These families, they’ve been briefed twice a day. Every question has been answered,” Levine Cava said. “They are being supported to come to closure as soon as possible.”

According to the mayor, whenever rescue crews were given the opportunity to leave, they have opted to stay.

“Our Miami-Dade County Task Force 1 members, who’ve been here since the beginning, they could go home, but they’re still here,” Levine Cava said.

Officials are expected to hold a news conference at 6 p.m. to elaborate on the day’s search efforts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

