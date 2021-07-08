SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Search and rescue efforts at the Surfside condo collapse site have tragically shifted to a recovery operation.

The tough decision was made after two weeks of rescuers pulling dozens from the rubble with no survivors.

“It is with deep, profound sadness that we made the extremely difficult decision to transition from operation search and rescue to recovery,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.

“The fact that we did not get an alert on a K-9, a sensor trip for sound and any visual utilizing our cameras,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah. “The last known alert that we recieved was the initial hours the day of the collapse.”

“Our hearts still hoped to find survivors, but our experience and expertise indicated that was no longer possible,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky.

As of Wednesday night’s update, the confirmed number of dead now stands at 54.

So far, 33 of the victims have been identified, 200 people are accounted for and 86 people are potentially unaccounted for.

On Wednesday, local leaders and first responders held a moment of silence in front of the collapse site.

They also walked over to a growing memorial at the Surfside Tennis Center to honor the victims and give respect to the families.

“We all come here as a community to support each other,” said Tiffany Almazan, who took part in the moment of silence.

More people gathered in prayer at nearby St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

“This is a moment that we have to pay respect to the people, unfortunately, we can say that have passed away,” said Jorge Seda, who took part in the moment of silence.

The families of the victims are now coming to terms with their loss.

“I have my mother and my grandmother,” said Pablo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is the son of 64-year-old Elena Chaves Blasser and the grandson of 88-year-old Elena Chaves. He said his mom lived at the Champlain Towers South building while his grandmother was visiting her.

“Disbelief, shock, heartache — they were full of life. They loved their family, they loved to travel, they loved the beach.”

Nicole and Ruslan Manashirov also remain missing. They got married just a few weeks before the collapse.

“She wanted her dream wedding and I’m just happy that she got to have her dream wedding that she always wanted,” said Mylene Padilla, a friend of the Manashirovs.

On Wednesday night, Miami-Dade Police identified another victim found as 71-year-old Elaine Lia Sabino.

