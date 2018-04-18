Search is on for missing Miami Gardens woman

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police need your help in searching for a missing woman.

Officers are searching for 22-year old Kayla Flowers who was last seen Monday night. Her dog was also with her.

Police describe Flowers as 5 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a black jacket, black pants and blue shoes.

Her family says she suffers from seizures.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473.

