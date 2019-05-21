Search intensifies for missing mother of 2 in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police shut down a residential street as they intensified their search for a mother of two who disappeared from a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami Gardens Police could be seen walking with K-9 units along Northwest 203rd Street, Tuesday, as a drone flew overhead.

Kameela Russell was last seen in the driveway of Donna Blyden’s home on May 15.

“Beautiful spirit, you know, very friendly,” Blyden said of her niece.

The Miami Norland Senior High School employee went to Blyden’s home to pick up her 6-year-old daughter.

Blyden said she saw her niece’s car pull up before it drove off.

Detectives searched the canal and drones with cameras could be seen hovering over homes in the neighborhood to find Russell.

Police also swarmed a home along Northwest 203rd Street, near 15th Avenue.

7 Skyforce hovered overhead as police searched throughout the day for the 41-year-old.

Police also met with Russell’s family, and the family told 7News they received no new information about the investigation.

“They still have a lot of running around to do,” Blyden said.

Russell’s family is encouraging anyone with information about what happened to the school employee to come forward.

“If they have anything they need to share, please do so,” Blyden said.

Police wrapped up their on-scene investigation at around 2:30 p.m.

If you have any information on Russell’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

