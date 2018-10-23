Search for sex offenders in your neighborhood before your kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween

(WSVN) - If your children are planning on trick-or-treating this Halloween, you can search any neighborhood in Florida to see where registered sex offenders live before your kids head out the door.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has a comprehensive search tool on their website which allows the public to find where sexual predators and offenders are in their communities.

To search near you, visit FDLE’s website and select neighborhood search. There, you can input your address and select a radius of up to 5 miles to see a map of all offenders in your area.

The Florida Department of Corrections says probation officers will make contact with every sex offender under their jurisdiction during designated “trick-or-treat” hours as well as conduct surveillance. Offenders are subject to surprise visits as well, FDC says.

Additionally, the department says sex offenders are given strict instructions for the holiday:

Do not give out candy or other treats.

Turn off porch lights, close blinds.

No outside decorations to attract children.

Do not answer the door to trick-or-treaters.

Do not dress in costumes or masks.

Do not attend Halloween parties where children will be present.

Any offender found violating these rules is subject to immediate arrest, according to corrections officials.

