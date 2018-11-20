Search for new Broward Supervisor of Elections begins

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Now that the 2018 midterm results are in the books, the search for a Broward County Supervisor of Elections successor is underway.

After two weeks of fighting, machine recounts, lawsuits and accusations of fraud, Florida’s midterm election came to a close Tuesday morning as the state’s Canvassing Commission certified the election.

Now the question is: who will replace Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes?

“If they want to appoint me just to put the office back together and not run for election, I’d be willing to do that,” said political consultant David Brown, who wants to apply for the job.

Three people have officially announced their interest in the supervisor of elections position. 7News spoke with one candidate, Brown, Tuesday who said transparency is the key with this office and the supervisor should know the exact number of ballots that are left to count. He also said that the 2020 election needs to run on time and error-free.

Brown said the office of Supervisor of Elections needs major reorganization.

“I’ve run over 125 elections here in Broward County. I’ve seen the inside of that office as much as you can see. I know how the numbers work. I know how the lists of voters operate,” Brown said, “so there’s an awful lot that I don’t need on the job training for. Clearly, some that I will.”

Lori Parrish, a Democratic former Broward County commissioner, a school board member and county property appraiser posted about the position on Facebook.

The post reads, “It’s official, I just applied for the appointment as Supervisor of Elections for the two years left on the term.”

She said that position is all she is interested in.

“The presidential preference primaries is going to be in the first quarter of 2020,” Brown said. “So somebody has to come in and be prepared to hit the ground running.”

That is also what Republican Richard DeNapoli is also interested in. The former Broward Republican chairman has also thrown his name in the hat. He said that ballot security and accountability is number one on his list of to-dos.

All three candidates can agree that the office of 72 employees and an $18.4 million budget needs a major overhaul.

7News reached out to Parrish and DeNapoli for comment but have not heard back as yet.

Florida Governor to-be Ron DeSantis will likely be appointing the next position.

