Search for handcuffed man who eluded Miami Beach Police called off

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a man who eluded police custody while in handcuffs has been called off.

According to Miami Beach Police, a subject fled from a police officer after he was detained at a hotel near Collins Avenue and 17th Street, just before 8 p.m., Monday.

They called off the search just after 10 p.m., Monday.

Police said they had a perimeter in the area of the 17th Street beach that stretched as far north as 20th Street along the beach walk.

According to police, they received a call around 7:48 p.m. regarding two men who refused to leave the hotel’s pool area.

When officers arrived, one of the men was subsequently detained on a narcotics-related offense, police said.

7News cameras captured K-9s searching the area, officers using flashlights and a helicopter hovering overhead trying to locate the man.

