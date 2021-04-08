Search for gunman underway in Hollywood neighborhood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are actively searching for a shooter in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Police have set up a perimeter in the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Flagler Street, early Thursday morning.

Officials said they are looking for a young, Latin male wearing all black.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where police were seen escorting an injured man to an ambulance.

Two other people were seen handcuffed and put in the back of police cruisers.

Residents are advised to stay inside their homes and lock their windows and doors as detectives search for a shooter.

Those who see anyone suspicious are advised to call the police.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

