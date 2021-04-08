Search for gunman underway after shots fired in Hollywood neighborhood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are actively searching for a shooter in a Hollywood neighborhood.

Hollywood Police set up a perimeter along the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Flagler Street, at around 5:57 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said they are looking for a young man wearing all black.

The incident is being considered domestic-related by officials. They said one person was shot, but suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where police were seen escorting an injured man to an ambulance.

Two other people were seen handcuffed and put in the back of police cruisers.

“I was sleeping, I keep on sleeping and they ask me to run,” said Vanessa Alonso who lives next door to where the shots were fired.

At around 8 a.m., SWAT team personnel arrived at a house in the area. Over a loudspeaker, the occupants were told to get out of the house with their hands in the air.

SWAT went into the home and a woman left the area with two dogs, according to police.

Residents who live in the area were advised to stay inside their homes and lock their windows and doors as detectives searched for a shooter. They were no longer required to do so as of 9 a.m.

Detectives have placed police tape around the home and are combing the scene for clues.

The shooter remains at large.

Those who see anyone suspicious are advised to call the police.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

