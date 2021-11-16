COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a boater who went out on a lake and never returned over the weekend continues.

Coconut Creek Police said 60-year-old Daniel Potter took his canoe out in Coco Lake Saturday evening.

Justine Potter is praying her husband will come home.

“You don’t know how to act. You don’t know how to breathe. Your heart just, you don’t know what to do,” Potter said.

Her husband, an avid fisherman, was last seen getting into his canoe at around 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

Potter’s wife said he disappeared and so did his boat.

“He left his wallet at home,” she said. “His credit cards, his license, his phone was home, his work phone was home. There’s, you know, he was out on the boat fishing. After that, I don’t know.”

Potter’s family said an organization called Guardian For The Missing is helping them.

Officers searched around the lake and a forensics team left with items from the home Tuesday.

“The family is just really frustrated because we feel that all avenues have not been exhausted,” said Potter’s sister-in-law Amber Landfield, “and you know, just because he is 60 it doesn’t mean that he is not an important person. My 14-year-old niece needs her father, my sister needs her husband. She doesn’t need to be going through something like this.”

Water rescue teams searched for him Saturday night, and a helicopter went up Sunday.

Anyone with any information on Potter’s whereabouts can call detectives at (954) 973-6700.

