Search continues for man presumed dead after falling off personal watercraft at West Miami-Dade lake

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A recovery mission has continued on Wednesday morning for a man who went missing after falling off a personal watercraft at a West Miami-Dade lake.

At around 7:30 a.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers responded to the lake near Northwest 25th Street and 127th Avenue to continue searching for 20-year-old Alexander Garcia.

On Tuesday night, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene after receiving a call about a group that was riding their personal watercrafts on the lake when a man fell off, went into the water and did not resurface.

Rescue divers went into the water to search for Garcia but did not locate him. They paused the search late Tuesday night.

Officials said the search has turned into a recovery mission and is no longer a rescue mission.

7News cameras captured investigators talking with family members of the victim.

