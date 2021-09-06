DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Search and rescue efforts continue for a diver who went missing near Daytona Beach.

The diver was reported missing about 30 miles off the coast of Florida on Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local authorities are involved in the search.

Authorities said the diver’s buoys were found floating in the area where the diver was last seen.

