OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for survivors continues after a boat with dozens of migrants capsized off Florida’s coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard combed the waters and made a devastating discovery, Wednesday.

One person was found dead.

Search crews are returning to the water on Thursday.

A lone survivor was rescued from the 25-foot capsized vessel by a good Samaritan.

“Whoever was on the boat, it’s the most important thing to us to find them as quickly as possible,” said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann Burdian. “Every moment that passes, it becomes much more dire and unlikely that anyone could survive in those conditions.”

The Coast Guard, with help from the Navy, is searching for 38 people who remain missing.

Officials said they believe this may be a case of human smuggling.

Homeland Security has been interviewing the lone survivor.

As they continue to search for others and investigate, they urge anyone with information to contact their tip line at 866-347-2423.

