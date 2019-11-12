Search continues for 2 boaters missing off Key Largo

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - For the third day in a row, United States Coast Guard crews continue to search for two missing boaters last seen near Key Largo.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission notified USCG officials about three people who were on board a potentially overdue 23-foot Blue Proline vessel on Sunday afternoon.
The boaters departed from the Caribbean Club in Key Largo on Thursday.
Coast Guard crews in Miami said a good Samaritan recovered a victim in the water near Biscayne Bay at around 9:30 p.m., Sunday.
The man was transferred to a City of Miami Fire Boat and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he continues to receive care on Tuesday.
The victim was confirmed as one of the three boaters missing from the Key Largo area who went to find help while the other two stayed behind.
The following day, at around 1 p.m., the overturned vessel was found near the Haulover Inlet in Miami, but the other boaters were missing.
Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.