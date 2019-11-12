Search continues for 2 boaters missing off Key Largo

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - For the third day in a row, United States Coast Guard crews continue to search for two missing boaters last seen near Key Largo.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission notified USCG officials about three people who were on board a potentially overdue 23-foot Blue Proline vessel on Sunday afternoon.

The boaters departed from the Caribbean Club in Key Largo on Thursday.