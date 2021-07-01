SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Search and rescue efforts at the Surfside condo building collapse site have come to a halt overnight Thursday.

The pause in efforts came at around 2:11 a.m. due to safety concerns of the stability of the part of the building that remains standing.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed the halt in a news conference held later in the morning.

“We were forced to halt operations on the collapse in the early hours of the morning due to structural concerns about the standing structure,” Levine Cava said. “We’re doing everything we can to ensure that the safety of our first responders is paramount and continue our search and rescue operation as soon as it is safe to do so. Our engineers are continuing to monitor the structure as we’ve paused operations to evaluate the situation and all possible options and next steps.”

“Our state assets are being provided to Miami-Dade in terms of engineering know-how so that they can look to see what their options are to handle this,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to provide whatever resources they need to be able to allow the searches to continue.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said, “Concern assess included: six to 12 inches of moment in a large column hanging from the structure that could fall and cause damage to the support columns in the subterranean garage area, slight movement in the concrete floor slabs on the south side of the structure near the north and south corner of the building that could cause additional failure of the building, movement in the debris pile immediate adjacent of the south side of the structure.”

As of the last update by officials on Wednesday night, a total of 18 people have died at the site.

Two of the victims found were children, aged 4 and 10.

Miami-Dade Police have since identified the children as sisters Emma Guara, 4, and Lucia Guara, 10.

“The loss of our children is too great to bear,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Their mother, 42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez, was also among the six recovered on Wednesday.

The sisters’ father, 52-year-old Marcus Guara, was located over the weekend.

Authorities also identified 21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos as one of the victims.

“Our community, our nation and the world, we are all mourning with these families who have lost loved ones,” said Cava.

Officials confirmed 145 people have not been accounted for while 139 people have been accounted for.

Miami-Dade Police have identified 16 of the victims so far:

54-year-old Stacie Fang

54-year-old Manuel Lafont

83-year-old Antonio Lozano

79-year-old Gladys Lozano

80-year-old Leon Oliwkowicz

26-year-old Luis Bermudez

46-year-old Anna Ortiz

74-year-old Christina Beatriz Elvira

55-year-old Frank Kleiman

52-year-old Marcus Guara

50-year-old Michael Altman

92-year-old Hilda Noriega

21-year-old Andreas Giannitsopoulos

42-year-old Anaely Rodriguez

4-year-old Emma Guara

10-year-old Lucia Guara

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit the site later in the morning.

At the same time, emergency teams are currently monitoring Tropical Storm Elsa in the Atlantic.

“At this time, impacts to Florida from this system are not expected through Saturday,” said Florida Dept. of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

Miami-Dade Police detectives are asking for the community’s help. Anyone who was at the site the morning of the collapse and has pictures or videos is asked to call the Surfside Collapse Witness Tip line at 305-428-4417 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.

