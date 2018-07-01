Seaplane makes rough landing, flips over near PortMiami

WATSON ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Aviation officials are investigating after, they said, the pilot of a seaplane made a rough landing near PortMiami, causing the aircraft to flip over.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Police, U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife crews responded to the scene in a channel of Government Cut, late Sunday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration the Cessna A185 seaplane touched down near the Miami Seaplane Base, at around 11:45 a.m.

BREAKING: Fire rescue crews using a crane to pull a plane out of Biscayne Bay, after multiple reports of a plane crash. We’ll have updates shortly @wsvn pic.twitter.com/Azcy9Deo4l — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) July 1, 2018

MDFR officials said he was picked up by a good Samaritan who helped him on board his boat.

Divers searched the water and determined that the pilot was the only one on board.

FWC said the pilot suffered cuts to his forehead. Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution.

Another angle of crews pulling out a plane, that reportedly crashed, in Biscayne Bay @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6xFI5dGlPY — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) July 1, 2018

Hours later, 7News cameras captured the seaplane being towed out of Biscayne Bay.

Here’s the plane that crashed in Biscayne Bay earlier today. We’re told the pilot was the only one in the plane. He managed to get out and was rushed to the hospital. He’s expected to be ok @wsvn pic.twitter.com/5qvBgTwoKG — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) July 1, 2018

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

