Sea turtles released to sea in Marathon after treatment

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Crowds gathered in Marathon to watch a pair of sea turtles return to their natural habitat.

The turtles, named Little Money and Coco, were freed, Friday, after being found suffering from intestinal issues three weeks ago, near Marathon.

After undergoing treatment at The Turtle Hospital, they were fitted with satellite tracking transmitters and sent on their way.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.