KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - After coming face-to-face with a deadly predator, a sea turtle rescued in the Florida Keys finally headed home.

Stoney, a 215-pound adult loggerhead, was rescued in Key West last July. He had been the victim of a serious shark attack and was taken to The Turtle Hospital in Marathon.

After eight months of intensive care, therapy and a healthy diet, Stoney was nursed back to good health and released back to sea from Higgs Beach, Sunday afternoon.

