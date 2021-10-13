KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Florida Keys residents came to the rescue of a trapped sea turtle.

The pair was fishing 30 miles offshore Sunday when they spotted a loggerhead sea turtle with a lobster trapline around its neck and fins.

One of the boaters was able to free the turtle by using a knife to cut through the trapline.

The turtle was released and swam away from the boat.

